Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Service Co. International worth $33,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

