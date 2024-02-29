Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,084 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.22% of Vicor worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.52. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.