Invesco Ltd. Sells 140,822 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907,451 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 140,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of Kinross Gold worth $36,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

