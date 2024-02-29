Invesco Ltd. Sells 168,261 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,261 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of The Ensign Group worth $30,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after buying an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after buying an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.