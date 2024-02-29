Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,219 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Sanmina worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 154.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $69.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.