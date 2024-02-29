Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,054,936 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,054,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.72% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $35,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.65%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

