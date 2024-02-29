Invesco Ltd. Sells 87,497 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

