Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 259,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,648,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.58. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $193.14.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,850 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

