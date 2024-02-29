Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 2,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

