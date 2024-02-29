Investors Buy Large Volume of Splunk Call Options (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 70,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,354% compared to the typical volume of 4,863 call options.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 371.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

