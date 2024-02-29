iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Shares Up 2%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 3,932,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

