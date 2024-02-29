iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,492 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.