Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $53.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,777,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 580,381 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $49.75.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.95.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
