Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $53.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,777,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 580,381 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $49.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JANX

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.