Joan S. Hooper Sells 1,869 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $162,789.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Itron Trading Up 3.4 %

Itron stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

