Joan S. Hooper Sells 1,869 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $162,789.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Itron Trading Up 3.4 %
Itron stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
