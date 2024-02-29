John P. Meloun Sells 6,160 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.3 %

XPOF opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $33.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

