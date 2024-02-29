John Terry O’connor Buys 1,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
