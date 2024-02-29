Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNPR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,549. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.