K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

TSE KNT opened at C$5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.