Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.71% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $35,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after buying an additional 9,617,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,397,000 after buying an additional 917,831 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 507,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KW opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.02%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

