Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,559 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $824.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

