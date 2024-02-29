Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,409,000 after buying an additional 58,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

