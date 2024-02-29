Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 293 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $3,274,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $3,274,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,181,988 shares of company stock worth $172,398,691. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $212.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.70 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

