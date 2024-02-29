Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 657 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.45% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 343.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

GVAL opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

