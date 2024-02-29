Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after purchasing an additional 472,327 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $149.25 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.48.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

