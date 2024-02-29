Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.