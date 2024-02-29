Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $76.43.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

