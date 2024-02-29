Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 45.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 61.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 609,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 54.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

