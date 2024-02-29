Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Up 0.2%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.80 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.62). 625,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,085,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.80 ($1.62).

Kin and Carta Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £221.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,163.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, data and AI, intelligent experiences, managed, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, digital, financial services, healthcare, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.