KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLXE stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 710.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

