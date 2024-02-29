Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.7 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

