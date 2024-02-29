Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADRNY opened at €30.09 ($32.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.49. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a 1 year high of €35.51 ($38.60). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported €0.79 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of €24.79 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

