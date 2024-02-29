Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $63.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Korn Ferry traded as high as $61.57 and last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 51667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn Ferry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,257,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.