Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $63.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Korn Ferry traded as high as $61.57 and last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 51667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Korn Ferry Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
