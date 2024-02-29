LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.