Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.7 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

