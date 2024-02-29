Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LILAK opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after buying an additional 120,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 149,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

