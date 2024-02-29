Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of LILAK opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
