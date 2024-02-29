Litchfield Hills Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFBFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

