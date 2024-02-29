LKQ Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.