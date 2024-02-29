Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 567,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Logitech International worth $36,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

