London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.39.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
