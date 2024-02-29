Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.65). Approximately 512,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 92,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.70).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LGRS
Loungers Price Performance
Insider Activity at Loungers
In related news, insider Nick Collins sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80), for a total value of £287,300 ($364,408.93). 16.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Loungers Company Profile
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Loungers
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.