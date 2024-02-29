Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.65). Approximately 512,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 92,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.70).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Loungers Price Performance

Insider Activity at Loungers

The firm has a market capitalization of £216.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,985.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.37.

In related news, insider Nick Collins sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80), for a total value of £287,300 ($364,408.93). 16.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

