Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:LOW opened at $238.97 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

