Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LYT stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.