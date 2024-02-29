MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

