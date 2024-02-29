Main Street Capital Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

