Mark E. Jr. Jones Buys 1,332 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,713.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of GSHD opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,501,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
