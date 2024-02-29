Mark E. Jr. Jones Buys 1,332 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,713.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,501,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.