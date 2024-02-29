Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Up 16.9%

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.15. 2,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Mayne Pharma Group Trading Up 16.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

