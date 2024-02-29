MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.76% of MDU Resources Group worth $70,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,732,000 after acquiring an additional 269,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,085,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,496,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 924,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

