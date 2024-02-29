MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,579.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,671.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,476.15. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

