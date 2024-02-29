Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,882 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.48% of Meritage Homes worth $66,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 388.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $18,336,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.0% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.