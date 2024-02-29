Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,060,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MU. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.